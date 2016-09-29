Couple Gets Married at the Top of a Roller Coaster at the Washington State Fair

It's only logical that a couple that got engaged on a Ferris wheel would get married on a roller coaster.

Kevin Slaughter and Taylor Weaver won a contest put on by radio station STAR 101.5FM that gave them the chance to say their “I Dos” at the peak of a roller coaster at the Washington State Fair. The officiant was radio host and ordained minister Kent Philips.

RELATED: Couple’s 19-month Journey Around the Coast of Africa Will Have You Saving for Your Next Trip

Shelton couple gets married on Washington State Fair roller coaster https://t.co/wlLFgouAxV pic.twitter.com/LOxs07U0lc — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) September 20, 2016

The two had their first kiss as a married couple while shooting down the hill back to the ride station.

The entire ceremony was broadcast live on Monday on the Kent and Alan Morning Show. Since the wedding, Slaughter and Weaver are taking their unconventional celebration to a more traditional honeymoon destination: Las Vegas.