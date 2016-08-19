Couple Gets Engaged at 98 Degrees Concert—Is It 1998 All Over Again?!

This isn't a time warp back to the late '90s, but it'll certainly give you a major dose of nostalgia. One lucky couple just got engaged with a little help from 98 Degrees and one of their classics.

The boy banders introduced the oh-so-romantic "I Do (Cherish You)" by telling the crowd in Coney Island during their MY2K tour that "there's one ballad that we've been known for all over the planet, everywhere we go, no matter what language they speak."

That's when a fan named Rosa was introduced and had the honor of being serenaded by the handsome singers—Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, and Lachey bros Nick and Drew—as well as taking turns dancing with each of them.

"I don't see a ring on your finger," Nick Lachey prompted before the song. "Will you marry us?"

At the end of the song, Rosa's beau, Mike McGinn (a DJ from 92.3 AMP Radio), is introduced and makes quite the grand entrance, followed by a nervous speech before popping the question to his lady love. The crowd goes wild, as they should, because it's a yes!

"It still works!" one of the 98 Degree dudes shouts out, referring to their über-romantic ballad.

Astra, one of Mike's radio colleagues, shared the epic video on YouTube and revealed how this all came together. Turns out, Mike told her Rosa was a big fan of 98 Degrees—especially Jeff Timmons—and since Astra happens to know him, the stars aligned.