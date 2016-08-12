This Couple Had the Most Insane Engagement Photo Shoot in Iceland

Guys, get ready to be seriously inspired (and maybe a little jealous) of what you are about to see.

When Cici and Clement got engaged, they didn't just hire a local photographer to take a few snaps of them and call it a day. Oh, no. They decided to do something "a little out of the ordinary." That something included flying to Iceland with two videographers and two photographers from Life Studios Inc., for an epic photo shoot.

"This was a unique, customized voyage through the heart of Iceland, led by a seasoned local tour guide from Extreme Iceland. The team travelled in a 10-foot-high SuperJeep through gale-force winds, crashing hail and cruel terrain," said Chris Mekhail of Life Studios Inc.

He explained that his company was approached by the future bride and groom who had already travelled through "cosmopolitan" Europe but were looking for something more adventurious.

Nhi Le

"So while the conversation began with a discussion of what was possible in and around British Columbia (where the couple lives)—which is an extraordinary destination in its own right—we quickly determined that if we wanted to truly push the envelope and capture once-in-a-lifetime images and stories, we would have to step outside of our comfort zone," Mekhail explained.

After a week and five days of shooting at some of Iceland's most spectacular locations—the Blue Lagoon, the black sand beach in Vik, the Vatnajökull National Park just to name a few—the results, we can all agree, are simply out-of-this-world stunning.

