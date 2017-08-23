5 Color Combinations Perfect for a Fall Wedding

Contrary to popular belief, summer is not the most popular season to get hitched. It's fall, and more specifically September and October. And honestly, no offense to those who have tied the knot during the hottest time of the year, but there is something inherently romantic about saying your vows surrounded by the beautiful fall scenery and color spectacle nature puts on during those months.

When it comes to picking hues for your most special day, this variety only works to your advantage.

"Choosing a color palette to reflect the fall season means that you’re picking colors that complement the colors of the season, whether it’s the leaves, foods or fashion," says Anne Chertoff, trend expert at WeddingWire.

What does that mean in practice? Opt for oranges, deep reds, golds, and dark shades of blue and green. Just be mindful of the black-and-orange combo.

"Unless your wedding is on Halloween or Halloween-themed, stay away from black and orange as your wedding’s color palette," Chertoff suggests. "[But] you can use pumpkins, preferably the tiny ones, throughout the season."

Here are five color combinations she says are perfect for a fall wedding.