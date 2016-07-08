Ciara's Wedding Bands (Yes, Two) Are What Dreams Are Made Of

It's been an exciting week for Ciara and her new husband Russell Wilson! The couple married in Peckforton Castle in England during a beautiful ceremony attended by Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland, and LaLa Anthony among others. The bride wore a lace Cavalli Couture gown while her eight bridesmaids sported custom Michael Costello black dresses.

So considering how glamourous the whole event was, we are not at all surprised to find out that Ciara has picked bands to match her over-the-top wedding.

The happy couple took to Snapchat to share what they've been up to since the nuptials (sex, if you're wondering) and we couldn't help but noticed the sparkly eternity bands encrusted in diamonds on her left hand. I mean there is just no way you're missing them—they are blinding.

That's not a ring, that's a rock 😩😂❤️ #ciara #csquad #teamciara @ciara A photo posted by ¢ιαяα (@ciarasquad) on Jul 7, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT

We hope that Ciara and Wilson are enjoying married life (which judging by how in love they look here), they are.