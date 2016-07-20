Ciara's Rehearsal Dress for Her Wedding Will Take Your Breath Away

It's been exactly two weeks since Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, and we're still as obsessed with the wedding (#sorrynotsorry). I mean, how could we not? Every detail that has emerged for the past 14 days is making us completely jealous of every single person who attended this wedding.

For starters, it was in a castle in England, mkay! You'll be lying if you say you don't agree with us on that one. And then everything else—from her stunning wedding gown to her bridesmaids' custom Michael Costello black numbers and even her adorable son's Armani suit sounds like a fairy tale to us.

RELATED: Ciara's Wedding Bands (Yes, Two) Are What Dreams Are Made Of

And speaking of otherworldly things, today the singer shared a snap of her wearing her rehearsal dress created by Cavalli's Peter Dundas. The floor-length white sleeveless gown oozes a bit of a boho vibe thanks to the ruffles on the front and could not be more appropriate for the occasion. Not to mention that Ciara looks like an angel in it. I mean, seriously, how is she even real?!