Chrissy Teigen Wants to Replay Wedding to John Legend "Again and Again"

Will we ever get over Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's love story? Probably not—and, thankfully, neither will they. After three years of marriage, they're stronger than ever and aren't shy about gushing about their wedding day back in September 2013.

During an Instagram takeover for La Mer, the 30-year-old model reminisced about trying the knot with her Oscar-and Grammy-winning hubby at Lake Como in front of family and friends.

"I remember being so oddly calm this day, more so than any other," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of her in her wedding dress. "The water was so still and the only pop of color were tiny kumquats on the tree in front of me. I wish I could replay this day again and again."

The couple—who were engaged in December 2011—dated for four years after having met on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo." Now, they share one child, a daughter named Luna who was born in April 2016, and have made us cry a million tears with "All of Me."

But it turns out there's a lot about Italy that the couple loves and they share quite the connection with the boot-shaped country, particularly Florence—one of their "favorite cities."

"The food, the beauty, the love and passion of Italy make me feel like my best self," Teigen wrote, making us want to jetset to the land of pasta and fashion. "We will never stop loving this place and how it makes us feel."

