15 Chic Coats to Keep You Warm at Your Winter Wedding

You have your dream wedding dress and everything to go with it (a pair of comfy shoes included) but if you are getting married in the winter months ahead, you'll also need an elegant coat to keep you warm. Trust us, don't try to pull off a Phoebe Buffay and brave the elements or you may end up with taking a serious cold to your honeymoon. Not very romantic, right?!

Instead, opt for an elegant and cozy coat to complement your look. If you are an edgy bride, consider a cool leather jacket, or, for the traditional bride—maybe a luxurious cashmere coat. Scroll down to see a roundup of the chicest winter outerwear for your wedding.

