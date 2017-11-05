15 Chic Coats to Keep You Warm at Your Winter Wedding

You have your dream wedding dress and everything to go with it (a pair of comfy shoes included) but if you are getting married in the winter months ahead, you'll also need an elegant coat to keep you warm. Trust us, don't try to pull off a Phoebe Buffay and brave the elements or you may end up with taking a serious cold to your honeymoon. Not very romantic, right?!

Instead, opt for an elegant and cozy coat to complement your look. If you are an edgy bride, consider a cool leather jacket, or, for the traditional bride—maybe a luxurious cashmere coat. Scroll down to see a roundup of the chicest winter outerwear for your wedding.

1 of 15 Courtesy

KRISTEN BLAKE Wool Blend Coat

$200 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

ROKSANDA Laurette velvet-trimmed cape

$2,580 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Paige Devin Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket

$635 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Barbara Lohmann Eugenie Double-Breasted Cashmere Topper

$2,695 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

STELLA MCCARTNEY Masha cropped faux fur coat

$1,535 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Max Mara Ghiera Long Sleeve Coat

$1,250 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

THE ROW Tiel silk-jacquard coat

$1,990 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Sofia Cashmere Belted Shawl-Collar Baby Suri Alpaca Wrap Coat

$971 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Betsey Johnson Faux-Fur Capelet

$98 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Sentaler Suri Alpaca Stand-Collar Button-Front Belted Cape

$690 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Maximilian Furs Knit Mink Fur Coat

$6,500 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Lea & Viola Graceanne Flutter-Sleeve Coat

$168 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Annabelle NYC Antoinette Wrap

$220 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Sleeping On Snow Hygge Cardigan

$198 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

BHLDN Miller Velvet Wrap

$320 SHOP NOW

