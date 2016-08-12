Chelsea Clinton vs. Ivanka Trump: How Do Their Weddings Stack Up?

There are just three months left until you get to cast your vote for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in the presidential election, but let's talk about the real Clinton vs. Trump election here. Yup, we're talking about Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump's dueling weddings—two completely over-the-top and glamorous events that spared no expense. But which wedding was more extreme? Let's take a look at the statistics, shall we?

TOTAL COST

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky: A reported $3 million

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: Unknown

LOCATION:

Chelsea: The Astor Courts Estates, Rhinebeck, New York

Ivanka: Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey

GUEST COUNT:

Chelsea: 400

Ivanka: 500

DRESS

Chelsea: The first daughter wore a strapless, laser-cut organza Vera Wang dress with a full skirt. The estimated cost? A cool $20,000. For the reception, she reportedly changed into a Grecian style gown with a black belt, also designed by Vera Wang.

Clinton stunned in a dress custom-made by Clinton family friend Vera Wang--a strapless silk organza gown with a diagonally draped silk tulle bodice and a crystal-embellished belt. FilmMagic

Ivanka: Coincidentally, Ivanka also wore Vera Wang, opting for a gown with delicate lace sleeves that were inspired by Grace Kelly. Estimated cost? $50,000.

Following their 3-month engagement, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot on Oct. 25, 2009, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Before her nuptials, the bride tweeted, "Everything is simply perfect! I'm getting married today!" Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography/Getty

EATS

Chelsea: Chelsea and Marc reportedly spent $750K on catering from the St. Regis. Meanwhile, the bride and groom's $11,000 gluten-free cake was from La Tulipe Desserts in Mt. Kisco, New York, Seems like a normal amount to spend on carbs.

Ivanka: It's unknown how much Ivanka spent on catering, but it's safe to assume Donald Trump's golf club had things covered. However, we do know that she and her husband enjoyed a 13-layer cake from Sylvia Weinstock, who said "each layer was ringed with flowers. We had lisianthus, roses, peonies, Lilies of the Valley, baby's breath—all in the coloring of whites, creams, pinks ivory and flush tones." It's not clear how much this exact cake cost, but Weinstock's confections have been known to clock in at $70,000.

FIRST DANCE

Chelsea: "At Last" by Etta James

Ivanka: “This Year’s Love” by David Gray

JEWELRY

Chelsea: The bride wore a reported $250,000 worth of jewelry, including diamond drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Ivanka: Donald's daughter wore an estimated $210,000 worth of jewelry from the Ivanka Trump Collection, including diamond-and-platinum earrings and an art deco diamond bracelet.

VENUE

Chelsea: The bride spent a reported $600,000 on tents, and $109,000 on tables.

Ivanka: Free. She "borrowed" the golf course form her dad, naturally.

FLOWERS

Chelsea: Chelsea and Marc's flowers, which reportedly cost $500K, were a mixture of roses and hydrangeas, with colors matching the bridesmaids' hand-dyed plum gowns.

Ivanka: Ivanka wanted the feel of her wedding to be "airy," so wedding designer Preston Bailey used roses and hydrangeas to create the look. His services cost anywhere from $5,000-500,000.

GIFT BAGS:

Chelsea: Guests reportedly received gift bags with wine, pretzels, peaches, and a special note from the happy couple.



Ivanka: Guests at this glamorous wedding were reportedly given a book in Hebrew and a pair of small flip-flops with the tag: “Ivanka and Jared—what a pair.”

CEREMONY

Chelsea: Chelsea and Marc's ceremony was interfaith—meaning that it was conducted by both Rabbi James Ponet and Reverend William Shillady. Family and friends reportedly read the Seven Blessings, while another friend read Leo Marks' poem, “The Life That I Have."

Ivanka: Ivanka and Jared had a simple (read: totally lavish) Jewish ceremony presided over by Rabbi Haskel Lookstein.

So, whose wedding reigns supreme?