22 Incredibly Candid Celebrity Quotes About Divorce

A pretty big percentage of marriages in America end in divorce (we know, huge bummer), and the same holds true for Hollywood unions (RIP, Brangelina). While plenty of celebs abide by a "'til death do us part" school of thought (hi, Victoria and David Beckham), others end their marriages after a few years, months, or—in Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' case—days. Time to find out their bittersweet thoughts on the matter.

1. "Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all. But this time with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and—good days and bad days—use it for my art.” —Miranda Lambert

2. "Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn't think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50. I'm glad I didn't have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that's probably not going to happen again." — Elisabeth Moss

3. "There's no pain or failure like going through a divorce." — Jennifer Lopez

4. "You don't want to break up with someone, you don't want to end a marriage, especially if you really like the person; you just know that something's off so you try to change everything else." — Olivia Wilde

5. "I can’t take his genius any more." — Rita Hayworth

6. “[Marriage] takes a lot of work. It takes a man who’s not only confident in the love that you have for one another, but confident in what he has going on in his own career. He has to be in a field that’s completely different from yours. My [second] husband’s also involved in art. What’s important to him is the recognition that he gets from his job, and that has nothing to do with my job.”— Scarlett Johansson

7. "You know what, I'm not ashamed of anything that happened. I fall in love really hard, I do. I go deep. That person is it for me. And I love hard, and when it's over, it's over, and some people make mistakes. [I] wouldn't call it a mistake, it just is what happened in my life, so I'm excited to see what the future holds. It happened, and now I have to say I'm happier than I've ever been."— Kaley Cuoco

8. "I knew there would be a negative reaction in the press to my divorce, but I am not going to live my life because of something someone might say." — Christina Aguilera

9. "It was like a death in the family: You go through the mourning stage, then the rebellion, and then all of a sudden you have to find life by yourself." — Jessica Simpson

10. "I think that divorce is hard for anyone. It's a nightmare, it just is, and you can pretend you're fine. And days you're great [and] days you're not great." — Nicole Kidman

11. "Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands." — Amy Poehler

12. "I miss what we had — things we got to do together are just memories. I like looking back and holding on to that stuff. I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so sentimental and so sad, but this had to happen for some reason. I'll figure it out over time. Someone will give me that answer eventually." — Khloe Kardashian

13. “I’ve always been the type to fall in love fast and, with every boyfriend, I plan out my wedding in my head. It’s taught me to take things slow. Anyone would want to move on and take the lesson learned from it. I loved this person, it just wasn’t the right situation for me. I try to hold my head up high and live my life.” — Kim Kardashian

14. "There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I'm a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren't in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it." — Jennifer Aniston

15. "Conrad Hilton was very generous to me in the divorce settlement. He gave me 5000 Gideon Bibles." — Zsa Zsa Gabor

16. "There are things in my life that are hard to reconcile, like divorce. Sometimes it is very difficult to make sense of how it could possibly happen. Laying blame is so easy. I don't have time for hate or negativity in my life. There's no room for it." — Reese Witherspoon

17. "[Divorce was] the darkest, saddest place I had ever been. It was a struggle — there were a good four or five months of not being able to get out of bed. It was the worst time in my life. You get through it. It's a process that's not easy, but I get less and less sad about it every day." — Ryan Phillippe

18. "[Divorce] was emotionally traumatic for me. It was the death of a dream. I was in fairytale land, and the reality of it wasn't so. But I don't really like talking about it anymore, because it feels like a thousand lifetimes ago, and also it makes me look desperate, like I need it for attention." — Katy Perry

19. "It's one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I've completely failed at twice. You have to have two people to dance a marriage. My heart's a little on the tender side right now, and it's always easier to focus on the ways that you feel hurt, but I know that, with time and some perspective, I'll have a clearer sense of where I let the system down, because there's no way I get off in this." — Jennifer Garner

20. "I'm very grateful that I had work to do. I may have thrown myself off a building." — Madonna

21. "I don't think anybody who's ever been divorced can tell you divorce is easy or fun or feels like anything other than a tremendous failure." — Sharon Stone

22. "Sure, I suffered a lot. But it's not like the end of the world and it's not who I am. I lead quite a pleasant life and I'm able to divorce a perceived reality from my actual experience of life." — Ben Affleck