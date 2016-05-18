Every Engagement Ring Cut and the Celebrities Who Have Them

Diamonds are indeed a girl's best friend especially when it comes to her engagement ring. After all, it is the single most important piece of jewelry a woman receives in her lifetime. So before you head to the jeweler to find a sparkler that will match both your character and style, make sure you know your basics. Here, we rounded up all ten engagement ring cuts and the (lucky) celebrities who sport them.

RELATED: Get an Inside Look at How an Engagement Ring is Made

Art by Elysia Berman

1. Heart

Romantic brides, take note—nothing says "forever in love" like a heart-shaped gemstone.

2. Princess

Created in the 60s, this diamond cut is fit for a bride who appreciates all things vintage.

3. Marquise

Also known as a "navette" diamond (French for boat) for its shape, a marquise cut gem will make your hand look longer and more slender.

4. Pear

One half oval, one half marquise, the pear-shaped gem's history dates back to 15th century Europe and is considered one of very few "fancy cut diamonds."

5. Oval

Opt for a colored diamond to make your classic oval-cut engagement ring stand out.

6. Asscher

The asscher cut was a staple during the art deco period of the roaring 20s and is perfect for the vintage bride.

7. Radiant

A radiant-cut diamond combines the best of two worlds—the brilliance of a round brilliant and the shape of an emerald. Only for true jewelry aficionados!

8. Emerald

A timeless and classic design, this cut is also a favorite among celeb A-listers (Amal Clooney and Angelina Jolie, just to name a few).

9. Cushion

For a dazzling engagement ring, opt for a cushion diamond and a band encrusted with multiple stones.

10. Round

This cut has the most brilliance of all diamond shapes and we can guarantee you it will not go unnoticed.