9 Celebrity Brides Who Didn't Wear Wedding Gowns

When you think of celebrity weddings, the first image that comes to mind—other than cake—is probably a bride in a gorgeous wedding gown. But plenty of celeb brides take a break from the norm and wear outfits that are a little more outside-the-box—from skirt suits, to tube socks, to jumpsuits. Get inspired by the unique brides in this roundup.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Didn't Wear White on Their Wedding Day