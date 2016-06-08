These Celebrity Weddings Will Make You Want to Get Married on a Beach

While Matt and Luciana technically got married at City Hall, they had a vow renewal ceremony in 2013 on the island of St. Lucia. Guests from Ben Affleck to Don Cheadle enjoyed a reception on the beach, and the couple spent nearly $1 million to rent out the entirety of the Sugar Beach resort. "We were gonna get married over Christmas [in 2005], and then somebody got wind of it, and my publicist told me these people are are all going to go down to Miami where we lived at the time," Matt explained of their original decision to hit City Hall. "We thought our whole holiday break was going get ruined with people hanging around, with helicopters and all that stuff. So we literally ran to the city on [on December 9, 2005,] and just tied the knot really quickly, just to kind of nip that whole thing in the bud."