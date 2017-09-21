5 Celebs Who Pulled Off A See-Through Wedding Dress

Sep 21, 2017

While in recent years "naked" dresses have become a staple on the red carpet, that trend hasn't really translated to the world of real weddings. Of course, that's totally understandable—the thought of wearing a sheer gown in front of all your friends and family may make you feel a little uncomfortable.

But don't scratch it off completely just yet, because not all see-through wedding dresses are created equal. And to prove our point, we put rounded up five completely stunning bridal looks that celebrities wore on their most special day.

Julianne Hough, for instance, married Brooks Laich in a classic strapless gown by Marchesa but opted for something more fun and modern for the reception—a three-piece ensemble consisting of a bodysuit, a tulle skirt and an illusion cape. And we have to admit, we're still spellbound by it.

Models Kate Moss and Bar Refaeli went for dresses with partly sheer skirts, and that's another classy way to ace the trend. And if you feel you want to go all in, then just follow Isabeli Fontana's example.

Now scroll down to see five ways to wear a see-through dress on your wedding.

Eniko Parrish

Parrish wore two custom Vera Wang dresses on her wedding—one for the ceremony— and this gorgeous French Chantilly lace number to the reception. 

Kate Moss

Inspired by the Jazz Age and Ella Fitzgerald, John Galliano created Moss' stunning sheer dress using bias-cutting, a technique that was developed in the 20s and 30s. The embellished gown was so exquisite that it became part of a Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition.

Bar Refaeli

The model's romantic Chloe dress featured lace detailing and tassels, and looks like the most comfortable bridal gown we've ever seen.

Isabeli Fontana

For her beach wedding on the Maldives, the model donned a stunning floor-length sheer dress by Brazilian designer Água de Coco. 

Julianne Hough

Hough (with some help from Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig) gave a master class in style with this chic outfit. 

