You Won't Believe Why Cats Were Blamed for So Many Divorces in America

These days, when couples divorce, they usually state "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason for the split. Of course, anything can hide behind this expression, including major disagreements over...cats.

Yes, you read that right. Apparently, in the beginning of the last century a large number of American marriages were dissolved because of cats. Most often, it was their mere presence that annoyed the husband to an extent that he would file for divorce.

RELATED: You Won’t Believe How Long These Celeb Couples Have Been Married

According to AtlasObscura.com, that was the case with a Kansas City man who put an end to his marriage because "his wife was keeping 35 cats in the house. It was a physical impossibility for him to kick them all around at once.”

And sometimes, the felines just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. A St. Louis woman was granted divorce because her husband threw their pet at her. She also asked for "$1200 for humiliation for the cat striking her."

Umm, can we just say that while cats were in the middle of both these nasty situations, it seems to us that there were much bigger issues leading up to those marriages ending.