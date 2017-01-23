6 Unexpected Ways to Use Calligraphy in Your Wedding

Calligraphy is a no-brainer when it comes to addressing and designing your wedding invitations. It’s pretty; it’s thoughtful; it’s great! But there are even more creative ways to bring this personal touch to nearly every aspect of your wedding.

Here are six non-traditional ways to think outside the box.

1. The Welcome Bag

Greet guests at their hotel with a personalized tote bag. Insert items like an illustrated map that uses script for the card’s title and to ID the locations of the weekend’s events or a custom bottle of champagne. Don’t forget to include a few favorite spots nearby.

2. The Reception Table

The most common use of calligraphy here is on personal menus but we’ve started to see an uptick in not-your-average escort cards. Particularly great for destination weddings, we’ve seen our names written on everything from oyster shells to pomegranates. It also looks great on pretty paper napkin rings, table runners with phrases running down from end to end, and decorated clear-bottle centerpieces.

3. The Signage

Post beautifully painted signs at each event for your wedding to mark entrances, cocktails at the bar, the food, and more. Go a step further and ask a calligrapher to write your and your significant other’s favorite quote or song lyrics on fabric to hang behind the altar.

4. The Cake

Laser-cutting has changed the script game. Skip the traditional bride-and-groom, bride-and-bride, or groom-and-groom cake topper and opt for an unexpected one with your names or wedding hashtag.

There's a brilliant 60 second DIY video on our facebook and YouTube pages on how to make these! #diybride #typography #handlettering #wedding #modernsignwriting A photo posted by The Chalk Spot (@thechalkspot) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:40am PST

5. The Dresses

Surprise bridesmaids with personalized hangers the morning of the big day. Your BFFs will appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the custom gift and on top of that, they’ll look great in photos.

Man oh man, creating this custom return address stamp for M&J sure was a dream come true. Not long until we can show you the entire suite 😁👫💍 (some info obscured for privacy 🔏) #foxandflourish #moderncalligraphy #calligraphystamp #vancouvercalligrapher #melbournecalligrapher A photo posted by Christina / Fox and Flourish (@foxandflourish) on Jun 15, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

6. The Thank-You Notes

Obviously, you can use calligraphy to address all those thank-you notes. But you can make life easier—and a touch prettier—and have a stamp created for your return address in script. It adds even more charm and the stamp will last a lifetime. It will come in handy for future greeting and holiday cards.