21 Bridesmaids Dresses You Can Absolutely Wear Again

Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 13, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Being asked to be someone's bridesmaid can be a source of happiness and a stress-inducing experience. We all remember that epic scene from the movie 27 Dresses when Katherine Heigl opens her closet and it's full of bridesmaids dresses she will never wear again, right?

So, dear brides, if you are about to choose your bridal squad's outfits for your big day, don't go for that pricey taffeta number that will eventually end up only taking space in their wardrobes. Instead, opt for something formal and elegant enough for a wedding but also versatile so your BFFs can make another appearance in it sometime in the future. Or even better, let them pick their gowns and only ask them to take into consideration your wedding colors. 

Whatever your strategy is, your bridesmaids will be thankful they don't have to spend a fortune on a gown they won't wear again.

1 of 21

Alfred Sung Illusion Stripe Strapless A-Line Midi Dress

$198
2 of 21

Alice + Olivia Fabiola Floral Ruffle Shift Dress

$495
3 of 21

Black Halo Becca Jumpsuit

$150
4 of 21

Tibi Silk Velvet Dress

$695
5 of 21

Reformation Rimini Dress

$388
6 of 21

Reformation Milan Dress

$428
7 of 21

DESSY COLLECTION Convertible Wide Leg Jersey Jumpsuit

$160
8 of 21

twobirds bridesmaids lily dress

$255
9 of 21

ASOS Balloon Sleeve Column Maxi Dress

$$87
10 of 21

Y.A.S Studio Ruffle Maxi Dress With Lace Inserts

$174
11 of 21

Shoshanna Sleeveless Ruffle Midi Dress

$405
12 of 21

Jenny Yoo Inesse Dress

$120-$290
13 of 21

3.1 Phillip Lim Crepe Pintucked Dress

$795
14 of 21

Yumi Kim Vinyasa Dress

$188
15 of 21

Mango Dress

$120
16 of 21

DRESS THE POPULATION Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress

$198
17 of 21

JENNY YOO Charlie Ruffle Bodice Gown

$270
18 of 21

Socialite Split Leg Jumpsuit

$55
19 of 21

BHLDN Thrive Dress

$140
20 of 21

NICHOLAS Lola Ruffle Cold Shoulder Silk Maxi Dress

$750
21 of 21

Donna Morgan Renata Lace Dress

$228

