This Bride Was Photographed Breastfeeding Her Baby in Her Wedding Dress

Weddings are usually all about the bride and groom—but it wasn't necessarily that way for Emma Coleman and Adrian Hernandez on their big day on September 24. That's because of one very special person in the couple's life: their 8-month-old baby girl, Catalaya.

Photos from the duo's nuptials are making the rounds online all thanks to them featuring Emma breastfeeding Catalaya while wearing her wedding dress—proving to be a powerhouse mom who will make sure her kiddo is taken care of no matter what else is going on.

HANNAH MALHAN/HANNAH FAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Hannah Malhan—who has been photographing the couple's life from maternity pictures to baby pictures, and now with wedding pictures—spoke to InStyle about capturing this moment.

"Emma has always been a very caring and giving person and an even more nurturing and loving mom. On her big wedding day, she kept stopping what she was doing in order to tend to Catalaya," Malhan said. "She's very selfless, and always puts Catalaya before her own or anyone else's needs. I wanted to be able to capture the kind of person and parent Emma is, and be able to capture it on such an important day for her and her family."

HANNAH MALHAN/HANNAH FAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

The bride—who found out she was pregnant at the age of 19—told The Huffington Post that she gets judged on her parenting skills and hopes that this photo is proof of the "incredible bond" that she'll do whatever it takes to make her daughter happy and show her love as a mom.

HANNAH MALHAN/HANNAH FAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

"I absolutely loved having [Catalaya] there to celebrate with us," Coleman said. "When I was younger I never imagined getting married this young or having a child before getting married. But I wouldn't change a thing about my life. I have a wonderful husband who loves me and a beautiful daughter who means everything to us and our family."