This Bride Went Makeup-Free on Her Wedding Day and Totally Owned It

A big part of the whole wedding process is planning your beauty look for your much-anticipated walk down the aisle. There's hair, makeup, and even special wedding day fragrances to think about—but what if you ditched all the products and went au naturel on your big day?

RELATED: Watching 100 Years of Wedding Cakes Will Definitely Give You a Sweet Tooth

That's what one bride did—wearing no makeup on the day of her nuptials—and her photo is making the rounds on social media for all the right reasons.



The woman, whose name is Busola Johnson, looks absolutely stunning in her white dress and veil while holding her beautiful bouquet. “Sorry, but I refused to use makeup. Yet hubby loves it like that," she captioned the photo.

RELATED: Here's How to Deal with Pressure from Family and Friends to Get Married

We know most ladies want a little help on their wedding day, and for them we have ideas for your survival kit, dreamy smoky eyes, how to get your makeup to last 12 hours, and even how you can channel your inner Kim Kardashian when you say "I do." But Johnson is showing us that you can be bare-faced at your own wedding and totally own it.