This Bride Designed Her Wedding Dress From Scratch and the Result Is Breathtaking

Saying yes to the perfect wedding dress is tough enough, but just imagine designing the gown for your big day on your own, from start to finish. Well, that's exactly what Dana Wolley did.

Wolley is a fashion influencer in the Middle East who tied the knot to Samer Zayat this summer—July 29, to be exact—and used her Instagram account to document the step-by-step process of working with Esposa to create her one-of-a-kind dress from scratch.

Speaking to Savoir Flair a few months back, Wolley revealed that the theme for her wedding was "modern Victorian" and that she chose a lesser-known designer because it was "very important" that she have creative reign over the vision, execution, and result.

Check out the highlights from this bride's creativity at work:

While we appreciate all the hard work, we are even more impressed by the finished product:

Finally, the dress is revealed 👰🏻 Wearing @esposagroup made to measure couture dress ⭐️ #DoonieAndSamer #DoonieXEsposa A photo posted by Dana Wolley Zayat (@doooonie) on Jul 29, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT

What an incredible night❤️❤️❤️ #DoonieAndSamer A video posted by Dana Wolley Zayat (@doooonie) on Jul 30, 2016 at 11:48am PDT

Trying to chill a few minutes before my entrance 😄👰🏻 Glowing in @esposagroup ❤️❤️ #DoonieAndSamer #DoonieXEsposa A video posted by Dana Wolley Zayat (@doooonie) on Jul 31, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

For my wedding day, I wore a high jewelry set by the luxury diamond house @mouawadjewelry 💎 Made me feel like a princess 👰🏻 #DoonieAndSamer A photo posted by Dana Wolley Zayat (@doooonie) on Aug 2, 2016 at 5:42am PDT

Nothing more royal than a super long beaded veil 👰🏻 @esposagroup #DoonieAndSamer #DoonieXEsposa A photo posted by Dana Wolley Zayat (@doooonie) on Aug 3, 2016 at 7:50am PDT

What we see before us is a champagne-colored dress that is gorgeously beaded to the nth degree. The look is topped off with an exclusive pair of Nicholas Kirkwood platform heels—"the most comfortable bridal shoe," she claims—and featured hand-picked pearls.

This is a truly unique look for a very fashionable and tasteful bride.

