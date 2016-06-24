A Bride Asked Her Bridesmaids to Pitch In for Her $10K Wedding Dress

File this under Things to Never Ask Your Bridesmaids to Do. A woman in Australia is considering bailing not only on her friend's wedding but on their friendship as well after the bride-to-be made some *outrageous* demands to the bridal party.

In an anonymous essay for Mamamia.com.au, the woman wrote that things got very bad very quickly after her friend, Caroline, asked her to be one of seven bridesmaids.

She started sending the group emails asking them for input on everything from bridesmaid dress colours, table centerpieces, hairstyles, and even buttonholes for the groomsmen. Caroline even asked her friend to send her a spreadsheet with cake-maker suggestion. Her email read: "Jase and I really want to get a wriggle on with this and need the contact details, price brackets, flavours and an idea of how prestigious the vendor is – in a table would be great. Excel is probably best please."

The deadline, if you are wondering, was the same day.

But it wasn't until Caroline demanded her bridesmaids chip in for her $10,500 wedding dress, because she "blew the budget," that her friend started considering bailing on the entire thing. And that was on top of the $550 dresses she was making them buy, accomodation, bridal shower, and a 3-day spa retreat she wanted organized before the wedding.

What can we say? Some brides are just too much to handle.