38 Stunning Fall Looks from Bridal Fashion Week

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 11, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

While we were happy to see some seriously gorgeous bridal looks during fashion month, the truth is the Bridal Fashion Week is what it's all about. The event, which just took place in New York City, is like Disney World for any bride-to-be and is basically a five-day fashion marathon that brings together the most talented bridal designers in the world. And they did not disappoint—from sexy lace jumpsuits to romantic off-the-shoulder numbers and fun tea-length dresses, fall 2018 brides will have a lot to choose from.

Pronovias creative director Hervé Moreau showed an array of jaw-dropping looks inspired by dreams and fluidity, where the atelier's exquisite thread embroidery took center stage. 

Dear brides, also prepare to literally shine on your most special day, because designers sure want you to. Gemstone- and crystal-adorned gowns will add a certain level of sophistication and glamour to your wedding look creating a magical aura around you.

Now check out our favorite looks from Bridal Fashion Week and get ready for some major #bridalinspo ahead.

1 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Truly Zac Posen

2 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Oleg Cassini

3 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Galina

4 of 38 Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Dennis Basso

5 of 38 Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Dennis Basso

6 of 38 Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Dennis Basso

7 of 38 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

8 of 38 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

9 of 38 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

10 of 38 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

11 of 38 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Theia

12 of 38 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Lela Rose

13 of 38 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Lela Rose

14 of 38 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Lela Rose

15 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra

16 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra 

17 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra

18 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra 

19 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Reem Acra 

20 of 38 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Marchesa

21 of 38 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Marchesa

22 of 38 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Marchesa

23 of 38 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Marchesa

24 of 38 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Monique Lhuillier

25 of 38 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Monique Lhuillier

26 of 38 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Justin Alexander

27 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

28 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

29 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

30 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

31 of 38 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Ines Di Santo

32 of 38 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Ines Di Santo

33 of 38 Dan Lecca

Pronovias

34 of 38 Dan Lecca

Pronovias

35 of 38 Dan Lecca

Pronovias

36 of 38 Dan Lecca

Pronovias

37 of 38 Emily Soto

Jenny Yoo

38 of 38 Emily Soto

Jenny Yoo

