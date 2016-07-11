2 Broke Girls Actress Beth Behrs Is Engaged!

Matt Baron/BEImages
Dobrina Zhekova
Jul 11, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

Huge congratulations are in order for 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. The actress just announced on Instagram that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Michael Gladis!

Behr posted a cute photo of the couple's engagement (which by the looks of it happened on a rooftop in New York City) alongside a few funny photo booth snaps of the two.

"I said yes!! 6 years down a lifetime to go!" she wrote.

RELATED: Two Broke Girls Star Beth Behr's Blonde Hair Mask Suggestion

I said yes!! 💍💍💍💍💕💕💕6 years down a lifetime to go! #love

A photo posted by @bethbehrsreal on

She also thanked her friends and family in a separate post. Awww! 

Thank you also to my beautiful friends and family! Can't wait to celebrate! 💍💍💍#love

A photo posted by @bethbehrsreal on

We are so happy for both of them and we can't wait to find out more about wedding.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!