2 Broke Girls Actress Beth Behrs Is Engaged!

Matt Baron/BEImages
Huge congratulations are in order for 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. The actress just announced on Instagram that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Michael Gladis!
Behr posted a cute photo of the couple's engagement (which by the looks of it happened on a rooftop in New York City) alongside a few funny photo booth snaps of the two.
"I said yes!! 6 years down a lifetime to go!" she wrote.
RELATED: Two Broke Girls Star Beth Behr's Blonde Hair Mask Suggestion
She also thanked her friends and family in a separate post. Awww!
We are so happy for both of them and we can't wait to find out more about wedding.