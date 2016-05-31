A Body Language Expert Says THIS Is the Man Kim Kardashian Should Be With

Before Kim K and Kanye West tied the knot and started their happily-ever-after, there were a few other fellas who couldn't quite keep up with the Kardashian. We decided to take a look back at some of the reality star's most prominent past loves and asked a body language expert to shed some light on why things didn't work out. But most importantly, we wanted to know what it is that keeps Kim and Kanye's fairy tale going strong after their first two years of marriage.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nick Cannon

Kardashian and Cannon dated for a few months back in 2006, and after their relationship ended he moved on with Mariah Carey, whom he married in 2011.

"Kim’s awkward body language is subtly pushing Nick away. Her right arm is bent oddly at his side instead of being wrapped completely around his back, which would bring them physically closer. It’s as if she’s using her bent arm as a wedge to separate them. As Nick leans towards Kim, she subtly pushes her torso away from him. Not what you’d expect from a loving couple," says Blanca Cobb, body language and lie detection expert.

Tim Boyles/Getty Images

Reggie Bush

The NFL star and Kardashian were an item for more than two years starting in April 2007.

"Reggie has his hand stuffed in his pocket, which signals that he’s hiding or uncomfortable with something. Kim’s straight and rigid posture is in conflict to Reggie leaning towards her. Conflictive body language between a couple usually suggests that they’re out of sync emotionally," explains Cobb. Ouch!

Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kris Humphries

Before Kanye came into the picture and swept Kim away, there was Kris Humphries. Unfortunately, their marriage will probably go down in history as one of Hollywood's shortest (72 days) but as Kim herself later said, it's a life lesson.

"Kris is making it clear that he’s top dog in the relationship. As they’re walking in the studio together, he’s walking ahead of Kim. And, his hand is on top of hers, which is a clue that perhaps he’s the dominant one in the relationship. Although their stride is in sync, he’s walking ahead of her. Another subtle sign that Kris is taking charge in the relationship," says Cobb.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kanye West

Who can forget Kim and Kanye's over-the-top nuptials in Florence? The bride was beaming in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown and guests included Serena Williams, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Two years later, it seems that Mr and Mrs West are still going strong looking more and more in love every time they step out together.

"Kanye is clearly into Kim. His body is turned more towards Kim than hers to his. Your heart will physically draw you closer to the one you love, cherish and adore. Sensuality exudes in the photo. Kanye is looking at Kim’s lips as if he’s ready to steal a kiss. Kim looks into his eyes – an intimate gesture. Kanye doesn’t have a problem letting everyone know that his woman is the center of his world," explains Cobb.

#RelationshipGoals, we tell ya!