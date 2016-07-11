Here's How to Get a Custom Wedding Ring Just Like Blake Lively's

If you are in the market for custom wedding jewelry, you can stop your search right about now and thank Blake Lively (who else?) for bringing into your world the creations of Alison Lou.

Over the weekend, the actress, who is pregnant with her second child with hubby Ryan Reynolds, shared a photo on Instagram of her super cute "Mrs. R" ring. Naturally, we absolutely loved it and decided to do some digging to see how we can get one, too.

RELATED: Blake Lively Gets Ready for The Shallows Premiere Red Carpet: Only On InStyle

Urban Cowgirl A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 10, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

Here's what we found: you can order Alison Lou's ring in any letter of the alphabet (so, no, you don't have to explain to your husband who "R" is) as well as three gold options and five stone colors. And at $950, it's actually not a bad price for a piece of custom jewelry.

VIDEO: 10 Celebs Who Married Their Co-Stars

Leave it Blake Lively to show you where the cool stuff is.