BHLDN's Fall Wedding Dress Collection Is Every Bride's Dream

Courtesy
Dobrina Zhekova
Aug 09, 2016

Getting hitched this fall but still don't have a dress? You might want to keep scrolling for some breathtaking new designs from everyone's favorite bridal label BHLDN. The brand just launched its fall 2016 wedding collection, Wild Serenity, and it is beyond beautiful. 

The dreamy designs feature impeccable detailing and silhouettes that will match almost every type of wedding. The embriodered Teagan gown features a deep V-neck and a delicate lace trim—perfect for the boho bride. The Abella gown is a great match for the modern woman getting hitched in the city—the floral emboridery in pink, coral, and green gives it a romantic touch.

The collection is available on the BHLDN's website. Check out some of our favorite looks below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Heidi Gown

$2,400 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Alice Gown

$990 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Hayden Gown

$2,025 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Loretta Shift Dress

$520 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Leigh Gown

$1,600 SHOP NOW

