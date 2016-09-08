12 Times Beyonce Dressed Like an Actual Bride

Mehera Bonner
Sep 08, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Things Beyonce is into: being flawless, hot sauce, Red Lobster, and wearing white bridal gowns on the red carpet. No really, it's a thing. Queen Bey has a habit of rocking bridal white at Awards Ceremonies (and on stage), and we've tracked the trend all the way back to ye olden days of:

2003 Golden Globes

When she looked every bit a fairy tale princess at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards in this embroidered tulle ball gown.

2016 VMAs

When she hit the VMAs in an actual wedding gown from the 2017 bridal collection by Yolan Cris.

2015 Grammy Awards

When she looked like an IRL angel wearing this Roberto Cavalli Atelier crystal gown at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

2015 Grammy Awards

When she appeared at the 2015 Grammy Awards in another actual wedding dress made by Israeli designer Inbal Dror. Obsessed with that buttoned up collar—such a chic, feminine nod to men's wear.

2014 Grammy Awards

When she dropped jaws in this sheer lace dress from Michael Costello at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

2015 Oscars Party

When she showed up to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a white Stella McCartney column dress, paired with a random piece of fur and a goal-worthy bob.

2014 Solange's Wedding

When she wore a wedding gown...to her sister's wedding.

2010 The 40/40 Club Party

When she joined Jay Z at the 10-year anniversary of his club and wore this stellar Roberto Cavalli gown.

2009 BET AWards

When she performed at the 2009 BET Awards in another actual wedding gown. A veil was involved, y'all.

2007 Academy Awards

When she hit the 2007 Academy Awards in this gorgeous (and fully bridal) Armani gown with stunning beading across just one shoulder. A truly timeless dress.

2006 Jay-Z Concert

When she wore this simple Grecian wrap gown during a 2006 concert with Jay Z. Perfect for a summer beach wedding, no?

2004 MET Party

When she hit a MET party in 2004 wearing this silky cut-out number with Destiny's Child and made every aughts bride green with envy.

