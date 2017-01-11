This New Jewelry Collection Is a Modern Bride's Dream Come True

After finding your dream wedding dress, the second most important thing is picking out the right accessories. And we're happy to inform you that one of our favorite designers just launched a bridal jewelry line that any fashion-forward bride will love to wear on her most special day.

Betsey Blue Jewelry is the latest addition to Betsey Johnson's bridal collection that spans shoes, bags, and sexy lingerie. And the pieces from the line are everything you'd expect from the designer—glamorous and flirty with a touch of quirky. We are obsessed with the "Bachelorette" mismatched feather earrings ($58; betseyjohnson.com) and the matching tiara ($128; betseyjohnson.com) that ooze a Roaring '20s vibe or the mix-and-match set of three crystal-accented rings ($58; betseyjohnson.com) that look so chic.

RELATED: The Wedding Dress Guide for Every Kind of Bride

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

The collection offers pieces for a range of wedding day or weekend activities—from the bachelorette party and rehearsal dinner (we've got our eyes on you, gorgeous chandelier earrings!) to the after-party dance floor (hello, little stud beauties). The statement necklaces and eye-catching bracelets are a proof that you can have fun with your accessories and still look glamorous.

Even the classic pearl pieces got a modern update—this open ring ($38; betseyjohnson.com) looks so cool yet sophisticated:

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

All pieces retail between $38 to $128 and are available for pre-order on betseyjohnson.com.