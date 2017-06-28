Best Wedding Venue Site: The Venue Report

Right up there with dress shopping and cake testing, venue hunting is one of the most exciting parts of wedding planning. But with ever-changing availabilities and quite literally a world of options, selecting the perfect space can quickly become a daunting task. Even the most inspired bride needs a little guidance, and wouldn’t it be lovely if the destination experts came right to you? Enter The Venue Report, a digital company that curates the world’s coolest event spaces.

Created by Cortnie Purdy-Fausner and her husband, Donny, the carefully curated site features the coolest, most stunning venues from all over the world. And they really cover every base. From a desert oasis near Joshua Tree to a vintage whitewashed barn in Quinlan, Texas to bohemian villas on the water in Maldives, if you dream it, you can find it on The Venue Report. Don’t worry, they also offer a slew of gorgeous chateaus, hotels, and estates for more traditional brides.

Courtesy

Besides the incredibly unique collection of spaces, what sets The Venue Report apart from competitors like is its unique vetting process. For venues, the site is strictly invitation-only. A team of reporters and correspondents travels the world visiting properties to make sure every single one is up to their high standards. Venues can also submit their spaces for review. Once you’re approved, you’re officially a Member Venue.

A suite of useful and intuitive filters make it a breeze to search. For example, someone looking for an industrial warehouse for 300 people with ocean views under $10,000 may find The Pipe Shop, a restored waterfront building in North Vancouver just perfect for their big day.

The visual-first curated directory makes it easy to find the ideal back drop, whether it’s classic and well-established or esoteric and out of the box, to say “I do."