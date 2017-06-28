Best Wedding Shoe Website: Nordstrom

Finding your dream dress is just one part of the equation. Your next step will be scouting around for a gorgeous pair of shoes to go with it. And even though there are a lot of options on the market, Nordstrom really stands out not only with the variety of styles but it has also made it its goal to offer brides a variety of price points, which is so important considering how expensive weddings can be.

Let's talk design, first—Nordstrom's selection of bridal footwear includes pretty much any style and color you could think of—from flip flops (trust us, you'll need a pair) to gorgeous sky high stilettos like this pair of Giuseppe Zanotti's that we're completely blown away by. Basically, every bride will be able to find shoes that fit her preferences and wedding theme.

While most high-end retailers focus on designer footwear and maintain a higher price point, Nordstrom offers affordable options such as these Nina Raeni shimmering sandals or these Vince Camuto metallic block-heel pumps.

If you'd like a personal appointment with a pro who can help you style your wedding day look, you can take advantage of the Wedding Suite program available in select stores. Trust us: it beats bringing all your female relatives, current and soon to be.