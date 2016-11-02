No Clue What to Give Your Fiancé as a Wedding Gift? Here Are 14 Things He'll Love

Courtesy
Dobrina Zhekova
Nov 02, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Want to make your wedding day a little extra special? Consider giving your significant other a small present that that will always remind him of the day he married you. Maybe the object could even end up being an heirloom of sorts that he can pass onto your kids.

We love the symbolic meaning of a compass, for example—your love will always guide him even when he's away. Or how about a journal where, on the first page, you can list all the reasons you want to marry him? Pretty romantic, isn't it? And if your fiancé happens to be an old soul, he'll certainly appreciate a vintage-looking pocket watch that you can engrave with your initials or the date of your wedding.

Of course, you can go the traditional way and opt for a classic elegant watch that he would wear every day. Whatever you decide to give him though, always consider customizing it with a monogram to make it even more special. Now scroll down to take a look at our picks—we have something for every kind of groom.

1 of 14 Courtesy

TISSOT BRIDGEPORT POCKET Watch

available at tissotshop.com $1,150 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

LE GRAMME Le 13 Brushed Ruthenium-Plated Sterling Silver Cuff

available at mrporter.com $600 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Versace 'V-Race GMT' Round Leather Strap Watch

available at nordstrom.com $1,795 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

DEAKIN & FRANCIS Spinning Top Sterling Silver Painted Cufflinks

available at mrporter.com $155 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

BHLDN Best Day Ever Tie Clip

available at bhldn.com $25 SHOP NOW
Tiffany & Co. Compass

Tiffany & Co. Compass

available at tiffany.com $345 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

LANVIN Silver-Tone Tie Clip

available at mrporter.com $135 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

SAINT LAURENT Silver-Tone Music Note Pin

available at mrporter.com $495 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

DUNHILL Bulldog Silver Cufflinks

available at mrporter.com $180 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

BHLDN Reasons I Want to Marry You Journal

available at bhldn.com $14 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

TISSOT SAVONNETTE QUARTZ Pocket Watch

available at tissotshop.com $295 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

SEKFORD Type 1A Stainless Steel And Leather Watch

available at mrporter.com $975 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

Saint Laurent Rider Men's Monogram Chain Wallet

available at neimanmarcus.com $550 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

VALENTINO Leather And Silver-Tone Wrap Bracelet

available at mrporter.com $395 SHOP NOW

