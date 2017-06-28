Introducing InStyle's Best of Weddings Awards

For the past month on InStyle, you've been reading all about weddings: how to make a brilliant toast, pull off a sexy wedding dress, and choose a modern first-dance song. We even tell you what can go wrong—and how to rebound, fast.
Today we present Best of Weddings, our editor-curated picks in wedding beauty, style, planning, and travel.
See our list for the best options for making a wedding web site, finding a vintage ring and renting a tux. If you're a bride, you need mascara that won't run and foundation that won't get shiny, and we've got those too. If you're a maid of honor in search of some bon mots, we've got a speech assist from two experts. When it's all over, you'll be ready for that honeymoon, and so we present the top hotels in 10 of the most frequently searched honeymoon destinations on Google.
Browse this list for the best planning app, our favorite blog for inspiration, and shapewear—so much shapewear!—for every type of body and dress style.
Planning a wedding can be complicated, but at the end of the day it's the memories you make with the ones you love that matter most. For everything else, InStyle's Best of Weddings guide is here to help.
BEAUTY
- Best High-Humidity Hairspray: Moroccan Oil Luminous Hairspray
- Best Tattoo Cover Up: Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Foundation
- Best Long-Wear Lipstick: Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
- Best Texturizing Spray: SachaJuan Dry Powder Shampoo
- Best Hair Accessory Line: Colette Malouf
- Best Wedding-Day Makeup Palette: Bobbi Brown Pan Palette
- Best Makeup Setting Spray: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
- Best No-Chip Wedding Day Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel
- Best Foundation: Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation
- Best Concealer: Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer
- Best Waterproof Eyeliner: Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner
- Best Face Mask: SK-II Facial Treatment Mask
- Best Brow Gel: Mary Kay
STYLE
- Best Strapless Bra: Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra
- Best Strapless Bra for a Fuller Bust: Panache Black Label Quinn Plunge Strapless Bra
- Best Plunge Bra: La Perla Macrame Tale Push-Up Bra
- Best No-Show Bra: Nordstrom Lingerie Ultra Light NuBra
- Best Low-Back Bra: ASOS Low Back Bra Converter
- Best Shapewear: Spanx’s OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
- Best Shapewear Shorts: Jewel Toned’s Street Smart Bike Shorts
- Best Shapewear Briefs: DKNY Modern Lights Hi-Waist Brief
- Best Shapewear Dress: Ruby Ribbon’s Convertible Dress
- Best Shapewear Bodysuit: Yummie Cooper Halter Bodysuit
PLANNING
- Best Registry Resource: Zola
- Best Planning App: WeddingWire
- Best Wedding Blog: Style Me Pretty
- Best DIY Wedding Resource: Pinterest
- Best Online Store for Bridesmaid Dresses: Vow To Be Chic
- Best Online Stationer: Wedding Paper Divas
- Best Budget Wedding Dress Retailer: ASOS
- Best Wedding Dress Rental Site: Rent The Runway
- Best Tuxedo Rental Website: The Black Tux
- Best Speech Writing Service: Speech Tank
- Best Wedding Venue Site: The Venue Report
- Best Website Builder: Joy
- Best Honeymoon Planning Site: Virtuoso
- Best Online Shop for Honeymoon Lingerie: Journelle
- Best Wedding Shoe Website: Nordstrom
- Best Online Shop for Vintage Rings: Trumpet & Horn
- Best Wedding Etiquette Book: Emily Post’s Wedding Etiquette
TRAVEL
- Best Honeymoon Resort in The Maldives: Soneva Resort
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Bali: Como Uma Ubud
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Marrakech: La Sultana
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Yucatan Peninsula: Coqui Coqui Perfumeria
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Positano, Italy: Le Sirenus
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Bermuda: The Rosewood
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Phuket, Thailand: The Surin
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Paris: The Shangri-La
- Best Honeymoon Resort in Santorini, Greece: Ikies
- Best Honeymoon Resorts in Bora Bora: Le Méridien