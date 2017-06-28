Best Online Shop for Vintage Rings: Trumpet & Horn

If you're into one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and want your engagement or wedding ring to be truly unique, then vintage may be the way to go. As BBC's Mark Hill told us once, "Antiques are much more evocative and much more romantic than buying a brand new piece." Most have fascinating stories, and that's what makes them special.

This is exactly what inspired husband wife duo Jerome and Kim Heidenreich to create their company Trumpet & Horn in 2012. Their belief that an engagement ring should be as unique as the woman who wears it has made their company a leader on the market for vintage and antique engagement rings. And the best part? You don't have to travel to their showroom in LA to find your sparkler—you can shop their curated collection online.

Their goal is to bring the experience of going to a local vintage jeweler to an international online store. By offering free shipping, free returns, and free ring sizing, they make ring shopping a stress-free affair focusing on making their couples happy.

Expect to find really unique pieces such as this gorgeous Victorian sapphire-and-diamond stunner or this late Art Deco sparkler.

If you're into antique designs but don't necessarily like the idea of wearing someone else's ring, T&H has its in-house brand of newly-made vintage-inspired rings. The company also teamed up with one of our favorite bridal designers, Claire Pettibone, on a stunning collection of engagement and wedding rings.

With an exuberant selection of stones and settings, you'll never have to lament that all your friends have the same ring.