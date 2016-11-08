These Vintage Cars Will Make Your Wedding Exit Anything But Basic

Your wedding day transportation is more than just a way to get from point A to point B; it's an opportunity to make a statement. When your wedding car will be in that many Instagram pictures (and trust us, it will), you want to make sure you pick the right ride. If you've ever planned or even been to a wedding, you know all details matter, so when it comes time to decide on your wedding car, look for some wheels that matches—and even enhances—your wedding day style. A lot of wedding car rental companies will have an overwhelming plethora of styles, from classic Rolls-Royces to American-made muscle cars.

If you want to think outside the automobile when it comes to wedding transportation, renting a vintage car can give your wedding day a classy, unusual form of transportation that will let you make an impressive entrance. We've rounded up a list of the most amazing vintage gems courtesy of Alex Lloyd, head of content at Beepi—a national peer-to-peer marketplace that allows consumers to buy, sell, and lease a pre-owned vehicle online or via the mobile app. So look no further; arrive at your wedding in the grandeur of the most luxurious and opulent car with these nostalgic choices.

1970 Volkswagen Beetle

Getty

Few cars are more iconic than a vintage Beetle. What was once a car of the people is now a machine for those with bold personalities and an understanding of automotive history. With close to 22 million Beetles sold globally, there's a reason it's so beloved. For a wedding, this car blends reserved elegance with a sense of history and classic, yet unique styling. A vintage Beetle is sure to get tongues wagging.

1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud

Getty

Classy, buttoned-up, and luxurious. A vintage Rolls Royce is the quintessential wedding car, fit for those who desire the most stunning, classic design to match their stunning, classic wedding dress. If you're planning a luxury wedding fit for royalty, look no further than this popular vintage beauty.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe (or Convertible)

Getty

If the Rolls Royce is for buttoned-up royalty, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL is for those who choose a more revealing wedding dress—perhaps with a full-length slit up the side and an extra inch or two in heel height. Sophia Loren famously posed with a 300SL, and its Gullwing doors (a convertible is also available for those who seek the wind in their hair) is an amalgamation of Buckingham Palace and vintage Hollywood. Anyone who's anyone has driven or owned a Mercedes-Benz 300SL, and if you want to be someone, utilizing it for your wedding getaway car is the only way to go.

1967 VW Campervan

Escape Campervans

Back to Volkswagen; we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest the vintage VW Campervan. If you thought the Beetle was the perfect car for couples with a quirky character, the Campervan takes it to a whole new level. A good model, one with a pristine coat of paint, boasts serious swagger. Sure, Scooby Doo loved the thing—which is hardly romantic—but in our generation, the Campervan represents a sense of freedom. This is the perfect machine for those with a hippy-chic sense of style; think Sienna Miller, and you'll be right on track.

1966 Cadillac DeVille Convertible Coupe

Getty

We couldn't talk about vintage cars without including the Cadillac de Ville. A true American classic that turns heads, this chic model has a stylish shape that is made unique by it's front grille, bumper, and headlights. Its rocking curves makes it feel like you have just stepped out of the '60s when this car was first manufactured. Take a chauffeured drive along the coast or enjoy a romantic day of sightseeing in the Swan Valley whilst visiting wineries and packing a picnic for an escape from the city. The Cadillac is especially great for weddings, proposals, and anniversaries—for those couples who want something with a reminiscent edge.