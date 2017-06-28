Your S.O. and his groomsmen deserve some fashion pre-wedding attention, too (but not as much as you do, of course). If he doesn't want to spend a fortune on a tuxedo that he'll probably forget about a week later, tell him about The Black Tux—an online suit and tuxedo rental company with showrooms in more than 11 cities.

The company was founded in 2013 by friends Andrew Blackmon and Patrick Coyne who, out of frustration while preparing for Blackmon’s wedding, decided that men needed a better alternative to traditional tux and suit rental offerings.

Everything they do is produced under The Black Tux label, and is designed by the company's fashion director.

Here's how it works: choose a suit/tuxedo style or build your entire outfit online (they also offer accessories and shirts), provide them with your measurements using the three available options, then two weeks before the wedding, you'll receive your outfit. If the tux needs adjustments, they will replace it. They even have an online tool that's making it easy to rent suits for your groomsmen as well.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

Now the best part—you only pay if you're happy with the tux that was delivered. Prices start at $95 and work up from there — on average, expect to pay about $150.

You're welcome, gentlemen.