Best Shapewear Shorts: Jewel Toned's Street Smart Bike Shorts

A bodyshaping short is perhaps the one piece of shapewear that every woman already has in her at-home prop kit—and it’s a favorite for good reason. This pair, however, is unlike anything you've come across elsewhere.

Aside from these babies coming in some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, Jewel Toned’s Street Smart Bike Shorts serve multiple key purposes. First and most important: smoothing power. They control thighs beautifully and breathe very well. They sit right at the natural waist, which is great because I didn’t have any weird lines cutting me off. The knee length removes any chance of an awkward roll or seam at the thigh. We’ve all been there: wearing a bodycon dress only to see the indentations at the thighs in photo later. That’s not going to work at your wedding!

BUY: Jewel Toned's Street Smart Bike Shorts, $21; shopjeweltoned.com.

Next is mobility, a huge consideration in shapewear. There was no restriction in movement and that’s most important on the big day (or any day)! As I moved, these lightweight shorts moved easily with my body and I didn’t experience dreaded rolling, a major drawback I was looking out for.

Aesthetically speaking, these are also stunning. They have shadow stripes across the thigh that visually appeal. They don’t add any additional technology in terms of shaping but it was a really cool look. Biker shorts have been having a fashion moment, so these could be the ones that take you from the big day into the summer.