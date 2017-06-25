11 Beautiful Wedding Thank-You Cards

Jamie Grill/Getty, Cass Loh
Taylor Reagan
Jun 25, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

So your wedding day was the highlight of your life, but we're sure there were many people who also helped you make your day so special. In the spirit of avoiding any further stress, why not send beautiful, unique, pre-made thank-you cards to make all of your friends and family feel appreciated? Shop our picks below!

VIDEO: The Cost of Wedding Invites

 

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Paperless Post Thank You Card

Starting at $1.65 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co. Custom Double Portrait Personalized Stationery

$445 for 100 cards SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Spade thanks from the mr. & mrs. card set

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

optimal print thank you photo card

$64 for 40 cards SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Minted Mountain Affair Thank You Card

$183 for 100 cards SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Sable Brown Thank You Card Pack

$21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Wedding Paper Divas Thank You Card

$144 for 100 cards SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Crane & Co. Gold Hand Engraved Regency Thank You Note

$19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Paperless Post Thank You Card

Starting at $1.81 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

The Stationery Studio Luxury Embossed Initial Foldover Note Card

$196 (originally $280) for 100 cards SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Gold Heart Thank You Postage

$24 for 20 stamps SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!