Best Plunge Bra: La Perla Macrame Tale Push-Up Bra

Alexis Parente
Jun 28, 2017 @ 11:00 am

It's always tough to find a supportive bra to wear with a plunging neckline, and not everyone can go bra-free on their wedding day. Now you don’t need to.

BUY: La Perla Macrame Tale Push-Up Bra; $595; laperla.com.

The innovative shape of La Perla’s Macrame Tale Push-Up Bra has been created to offer support, with a plunging middle wire to accommodate the deepest necklines. Removable padding and adjustable straps make this style adaptable for a wide range of bust sizes—what's more, the cups are covered in fine, floral macramé in a baby blue.  

Don’t steer clear of the ever-sexy deep necklines for fear of what to wear underneath, we found the best plunging bra for your v-neck wedding dress.

