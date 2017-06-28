Best Planning App: WeddingWire

Fact—wedding planning tests your discipline and organization skills like nothing you've ever done before. Sure, your big day may not be for another eight months, but putting together a weekend-worth of festivities takes a lot of time. And you'll have to stay at the top of your game if you are to succeed without major surprises and drama. That's why it's essential to find and take advantage of all the necessary tools that will help you seamlessly plan your days, weeks, and months prior to your wedding.

Enter WeddingWire.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Movie Weddings

One of the most challenging tasks you'll face is finding the right vendors and venue. If you think wedding dress shopping is stressful, wait until you start doing reaserch on florists, catering, or cakes. And this is exactly why you'd want to download WeddingWire's app ASAP. You can access over 200,000 vendors across the country and three million business reviews to help you make up your mind.

RELATED: Busted: 12 Wedding Planning Myths Debunked

WeddingWire also has a checklist and budget manager tools—both of which are essential to staying organized and on-track. And if you only need some inspiration for the big day, you can do that, too (sorry, Pinterest). You could browse countless gorgeous photos of real weddings and bridal gowns.

Have more questions? WeddingWire’s forums allow you to ask other couples for tips, feedback and advice.

We are also huge fans of the company's website, which offers you even more tools such as color and hashtag generators, a seating chart manager, and a registry, among many other things.