Best Online Store for Bridesmaid Dresses: Vow To Be Chic

Fact—weddings are expensive for everyone who's involved. Sure, the couple may be spending months of paychecks on their big day, but, if you have ever been a bridesmaid, you know that, being in the bridal party doesn't come cheap either.

One of the major expenses, of course, is the dress. The problem here is that you end up dropping hundreds of dollars on a gown you rarely wear again after the wedding. And this is why you're going to love Vow To Be Chic, the online store that lets you rent designer bridesmaid dresses. They count Nicole Phelps and her bridesmaids among their customers, as well as former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who wore a Watters dress to her brother's wedding.

VIDEO: How Much It Costs to Be a Bridesmaid

The e-commerce site offers thousands of styles, from designers like Monique Lhuillier, Nicole Miller, and Theia, accessible to rent or buy. Complimentary personal stylists are also available for bridal consultations.

RELATED: 5 Common Bridesmaid Mistakes to Avoid

If you are the bride-to-be, you can curate a selection of dresses and invite your girls to check them out online. Then two weeks before the wedding, your BFFs will receive two gowns in two different sizes to choose from.

Rentals start at only $50, which is a very affordable price tag. The service also includes a fit & quality guarantee, try-on and color-swatch options, and free dry cleaning after the event.