Best No-Show Bra: Nordstrom Lingerie Ultra Light NuBra

Does your dream wedding dress have a low cut back and a v-shaped neckline and you can’t for the life of you find a no-show bra? Or do you just not want to have the worry of a bra on your wedding day? We found the perfect solution for any complicated shape dress or for when you just want a little coverage without sacrificing comfort.

Courtesy

BUY: Nordstrom Lingerie Ultra Light NuBra; $40; nordstrom.com.

The Nordstrom Lingerie Ultra Light NuBra will change your life—the molded foam cups function as a lighter-weight adhesive bra, perfect for backless dresses. On the front, the bra is covered with a smooth cling-free fabric and a center-front closure, while on the inside the cups feature a secure silicone adhesive that sticks directly to your skin. The lack of straps gives you the freedom to place the cups in different ways, farther apart for maximum lift-and-separate cleavage or closer together for cleavage. After every wear you can wash the adhesive with bar soap and warm water—this bra is designed to be worn up to 50 times.

Don’t let a backless silhouette or low neckline steer you away from your dream dress, with the NuBra you will be covered!