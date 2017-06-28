You know how annoyed you feel when you spot a chip in your manicure? Do you really want to feel that way on your wedding day? We didn’t think so. That’s why Sally Hansen’s game-changing Miracle Gel nail system won our award. Unlike other at-home gel-like systems on the market, you don’t need a bulky light device or curing gadget to set these formulas. You don’t even need the traditional base, color and topcoat. This is a simple, two-step system that delivers up to 14 days of seamless wear.

The first step is to apply the color coat; let it set and then add another layer. Wait a few minutes for it to dry then apply your topcoat. Once it’s dry, you’re good to go.

So how does it work? Particles in the formulas react with natural light to harden and produce a shiny, long-wear finish that rivals the weeks-long payoff you get from in-salon gel services. An even bigger bonus: You don’t need to bathe your fingers in wads of acetone-soaked cotton to remove the gels. They come right off with just a few swipes of nail polish remover.

The line includes over 70 shades, so you can match your nails to the pink roses in your bouquet, or to the soft ivory tulle of your gown.