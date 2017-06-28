Best Honeymoon Resort in Yucatan Peninsula: Coqui Coqui Perfumeria

The Yucatan Peninsula, in Mexico, is the perfect spot to relax and unwind with your new spouse. Its stunning scenery, including blue-green waters, dense jungle and white sand beaches, seems like it should take more than a few hours’ flight to get to. On top of being flat-out gorgeous, the area is chock-full of fresh foods and stylish accommodation.

STAY: The sense of smell is strongly tied to memory, so if you want a honeymoon to remember, book into Coqui Coqui Perfumeria. It’s actually a perfumery, but with a handful of rooms on site. They use local plants as the base for all of their scents, and each of their four locations has its own fragrance.

The residencias are warm and welcoming, and dripping in style. Coba is tucked in the jungle in stone towers, with views of Mayan pyramids and two pools. Valladolid and Merida are both single-residences within the perfumeries, meaning they’re cozy, private retreats (with private pools, too). As far as décor goes, Coqui Coqui is as chic as it gets. Think a modernized blend of Mayan and colonial influences, with simple lines and muted colors that contrast with the lush tropical tones outside your window.

VIDEO: How to Save Money on your Honeymoon

SEE, PLAY, EAT: In accommodation this good you’ll be temped to do nothing but lounge, but the surrounding area is gorgeous and packed with culture, so make sure you get out and wander. The cenotes are water holes in the jungle that are popular places to swim. There are a handful of UNESCO World Heritage sites scattered around the Yucatan Peninsula, including the pre-Hispanic cities of Chichen-Itza, Uxmal and Calakmul, and Sian Ka’an, which is a reserve of mangroves and marshes joined by a barrier reef.

For food, Coqui Coqui has its own ‘salon degustation’ with a range of plates and cocktails made from fresh, local ingredients. You’ll have no shortage of great food options locally, either--you can find places that serve tacos, but make sure to try the local dishes, too.

And treat yourself to one of the signature perfumes. Using it once you’re home will be a sweet reminder of the Yucatan and your incredible honeymoon