Best Honeymoon Resort in Santorini, Greece: Ikie

Santorini is a Greek island that looks like a Greek island: whitewashed stone houses capped with cobalt roofs cling to the craggy cliffs of its main city, Oia, like coral. Below, the sapphire blue Aegean Sea is dotted with sail boats.

STAY: Stay in the Ikies, which is on the edge of Oia. The hotel is divided into several "houses," including the Gardener’s House, the Boatman’s House and the Artisan’s House: the common thread is that they all offer clean lines, white walls and minimalist décor that blends into the crisp white of the sundrenched town. For honeymoons, stay in the suites in the Winemaker’s House or the Carpenter’s House, both of which cater specially for romantic holidays. They both have Jacuzzi bathtubs and private terraces with lounges and spa tubs, but we like the Winemaker’s House best for its king-sized bed tucked into a ‘cave’ carved from volcanic rock.

The Ikies is used to catering to honeymooners and they offer several options to make your stay memorable. Get breakfast delivered to you on your private terrace, book a double massage and then come back to your room to watch the famous Oia sunset from your terrace before slipping into the special ‘honeymoon’ white satin sheets. They also provide you with bathrobes that you can take home, which are a nice little reminder of your vacation.

SEE, PLAY, EAT: When you’re ready to peel yourself away from the Ikies, check out the best of Santorini by heading out on a boat trip or to Black Beach, named for its dark sand. You can also book wine tours and cooking classes as well as horseback rides along the beach, or spend part of the day on a catamaran seeing the volcano. As for dining, the Ikies’ honeymoon package includes champagne breakfasts, along with pastries, Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. You can order light room service throughout the day, and there are plenty of seafood and traditional Greek restaurants around the island to keep you well fed.