Best Honeymoon Resort in Phuket, Thailand: The Surin

Don’t let Phuket’s slightly seedy reputation discourage you from honeymooning there. In reality, it’s a stunningly beautiful tropical island that’s big enough that you don’t need to brush shoulders with anyone at all, let alone people visiting for less wholesome reasons.

STAY: Stay at The Surin on the western side of the island. The resort shares a stretch of sand with only one other resort, meaning it’s close to being a private beach. You have the option of staying in a cottage or a room, with most of the rooms sitting right up against the white sands of Surin Beach, with the warm Andaman Sea a few steps away. The cottages are further up the hill, tucked in the jungle. If watching the sunset from your deck is important, book a room, but the cottages offer even more privacy and are beyond peaceful (and some of them also have sea views—ask when you book). Overall, The Surin’s accommodation is simple and unfussy and lends itself well to keeping the doors open for a cool sea breeze.

SEE, PLAY, EAT: The main draw in Thailand is its gorgeous blue waters, smooth beaches and dense green jungle. You’ll want to spend most of your time enjoying some post-wedding relaxation on the beach, but also take a boat trip off the coast to go snorkeling, play a round of golf at nearby Laguna Phuket Golf Club and see the Big Buddha statue.

As far as dining goes, Thailand is known for its cheap and delicious street food, so make sure that you take some time to wander and try local treats. (Don’t leave without trying mango and sticky rice with sweet coconut cream drizzled over the top). When you feel like eating in or something a bit fancier, The Surin offers multiple dining options, including poolside service and a bar and restaurant on the beach.