Best Honeymoon Resorts in Bora Bora: Le Méridien

At the risk of sounding dramatic, Bora Bora might actually be paradise. The small island is certainly not the quickest trip from the States—it’s eight hours from LAX to Papeete, Tahiti, the capital of French Polynesia, and then nearly another hour flight to get to Bora Bora—but actually, its remoteness and isolation are part of what makes it a dream honeymoon destination.

STAY: Mount Otemanu rises from the center of Bora Bora, and a ring of ‘motu,’ or thin islands, surround it, creating a perfect lagoon for diving and snorkeling through crystal-clear teal water. Two chic resort options are Le Méridien, to the east of the main island on Motu Tape, and the Four Seasons, a bit further north on Motu Tehotu. Both face the translucent lagoon waters and Mount Otemanu, and both also offer a choice between beach front villas and overwater bungalows. There’s no competition: choose the overwater bungalow. Indulge yourself at the Manahau Wellness Center at Le Méridien or soak in a hot pool outside an open-air bungalow at the Four Seasons while looking out over palms trees and sparkling water.

Courtesy

SEE, PLAY, EAT: It will be difficult to pry yourself away from your bungalow, especially considering that you can order in-room dining and enjoy the sunset on your terrace. Outside of the resorts there are plenty of restaurants to choose from, though. La Villa Mahana is a visitor favorite. You’ll need to book in advance (two months, if you’re there during high season), as there are only a handful of tables in the restaurant. For a less romantic (and also less expensive) option, try eating from one of ‘les roulettes,’ which are food trucks.

Though the charm of Bora Bora is its extreme relaxation vibes, there are a few other activities to check out. Le Méridien’s private lagoon plays host to the Bora Bora Turtle Center which both protects turtles and allows visitors to see them. The concierge at either resort can also help book a boat tour or, if you’re feeling very active, waterskiing or jet skiing.

Also exciting? Coqui Coqui, which is a perfumery and resort with a series of chic locations across the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, is opening their first location outside of Mexico later this year. Get on Coqui Coqui Bora Bora’s list to be one of the first to stay.