Best Honeymoon Resort in Bermuda: The Rosewood

For couples who don’t have much time to spend on their honeymoon, Bermuda is the perfect destination: it’s only a few hours from the East Coast, meaning less time traveling and more time on vacation. It’s also got gorgeous pink sand beaches, turquoise waters and warm weather.

STAY: After a quick flight, grab a cab or pre-organized shuttle for a 15-minute drive from the airport to Rosewood Tucker’s Point. Bermuda is a long, thin island and the Rosewood is located at the northeast end, tucked in Castle Harbor. The rooms and suites have rustic French-style furniture, with breezy beach accents. The pool is adjacent to the harbor, so even while lounging (with a drink from the poolside bar), you’ll have stunning views.

SEE, PLAY, EAT: The Rosewood has its own golf course and tennis courts as well as a full service spa, but there’s lots to see and do around the rest of the island, too. Spend an afternoon wandering through St. George. The town is on UNESCO’s World Heritage list as an ‘outstanding example’ of the earliest English Colonial town in the New World, and with its brightly colored architecture and brick streets, it’s highly Instagram-able. Elbow Beach is known as one of the best on the island for its pink sand, clear, blue-green water and row after row of beach loungers and umbrellas. As for food, Dining Room is a traveler favorite: they serve the basics, including pizza and steak, but the restaurant is housed in the bottom of a lighthouse.