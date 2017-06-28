Best Honeymoon Resort in Bali: Como Uma Ubud

Bali is hardly a new hot spot, but it’s one that has most certainly stood the test of time. It’s located toward the middle of the Indonesian archipelago and is known as the ‘Island of the Gods’ for the Hindu temples dotted around the island.

STAY: It might seem counterintuitive to fly across the world to an island, only to pick a hotel smack in the middle and miles from the beach, but trust us on this one. Como Uma Ubud, in central Bali, is the place to go. The resort is tucked in lush green jungle about 30 minutes walk from Ubud and there’s a complimentary shuttle if you prefer a ride. The staff at Como Uma Ubud go out of their way to make you feel taken care of, and there’s everything on site that you need for a great holiday. The sun-drenched, airy suites and rooms are furnished with clean-lined wooden furniture, and the gauzy canopy beds might serve a functional purpose as mosquito nets but they look pretty glamorous doing it. You can’t go wrong, but the Garden Pool Villa is perhaps the most luxurious, with a private plunge pool right outside the bedroom.

VIDEO: How To Save Money On Your Honeymoon

Another option is Villa Sungai, which is a breathtakingly-beautiful luxury resort further southwest on Bali. Their villas are decorated with bright whites and teak furniture and the staff are very familiar with honeymooners and go above and beyond to make guests feel at home and catered to so they can relax post-wedding.

SEE, PLAY, EAT: Outside of the resorts, Bali is equally stunning. Uluwatu, which is set on a cliff overlooking the sea, is one of the most well-known and beautiful temples. You can also go on guided jungle hikes, take a tour of the rice fields or take a cooking class. Como Uma Ubud has a sister resort a few minutes up the road that focuses on wellness, so take a yoga class or book a couple’s massage there. There’s also plenty of good food at the resort, including health-focused cuisine, but make sure to try local food as well. Soto ayam is chicken soup, but better, and don’t leave without trying a sweet, juicy mangosteen fruit.