18 Super Cute Gift Ideas Your Bridesmaids Will Love

Courtesy
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 24, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Your bridesmaids will be by your side not only on your wedding day to make sure everything goes smoothly, but also during the entire wedding planning process. They will sacrifice a lot of their personal time (and money) to keep you happy and they are doing it all because they love you. So it's only appropriate that you thank them with a nice and thoughtful gift.

If you are asking everyone to jet off to an exotic locale, then consider offering them a beauty travel set or a luxury passport holder. Getting hitched in a romantic barn wedding? Then opt for a set of handcrafted products for a soothing spa experience from Mooresville, Alabama. Or, if you are going to be a city bride, surprise your bridal party with a pair of ultra chic Eddie Borgo earrings.

Scroll down to see our favorite gift ideas that your bridesmaids will love.

diptyque Votive Candle Set

available at nordstrom.com $90 SHOP NOW
Quartz-Topped Box

available at anthropologie.com $198 SHOP NOW
Cocoa Butter Truffles Bathtub Soaks

available at uncommongoods.com $28 SHOP NOW
Lilly Pulitzer PASSPORT COVER

available at lillypulitzer.com $24 SHOP NOW
Lilly Pulitzer VOTIVE CANDLE SET

available at lillypulitzer.com $38 SHOP NOW
Aromachology Custom Scent

available at myaromachology.com $90/50 ml. SHOP NOW
MONICA VINADER A-Z Alphabet Letter gold-plated pendants

available at net-a-porter.com $120 SHOP NOW
OMOROVICZA Discovery Set

available at net-a-porter.com $95 SHOP NOW
Lollia Petite Handcream Set

available at neimanmarcus.com $45 SHOP NOW
EDDIE BORGO Idle gold-plated cubic zirconia earrings

available at net-a-porter.com $85 SHOP NOW
Estee Lauder Beautiful to Go Set

available at neimanmarcus.com $56 SHOP NOW
BHLDN Dance All Night Ceramic Tray

available at bhldn.com $36 SHOP NOW
"Explorer" Travel Wallet

available at anthropologie.com $42 SHOP NOW
BHLDN Botanic Garden Robe

available at bhldn.com $68 SHOP NOW
Handmade Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

available at uncommongoods.com $32 SHOP NOW
Birth Month Mini Dish

available at uncommongoods.com $44 SHOP NOW
BHLDN Be My Maids Candle

available at bhldn.com $34 SHOP NOW
BHLDN Florissa Earrings

available at bhldn.com $120 SHOP NOW

