Neil Lane on The Best Engagement Ring Style, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I’m often asked about the inspiration behind the engagement rings I design. Over the years, I’ve had many wonderful opportunities to create beautiful pieces for The Bachelor contestants and Hollywood celebrities. Whether I’m making a custom piece, reconfiguring a vintage heirloom or designing new styles for my collection I always consider the special factors that rule a couple’s life: their unique bond, individual values, personal style, and more.

RELATED: Neil Lane on How to Deal If Your Heirloom Engagement Ring Is So Not Your Style

Those who know me best know that astrology plays a big role in my life. I believe that the stars and universe can act as guiding principles in our day to day and when it comes to relationships. The traits associated with your sign can help guide you in choosing the ultimate symbol of love: your engagement ring. My advice to brides struggling to find the “perfect ring” is to let what’s written in the stars lead you.